FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Kakuzi warns 2013 pretax to be down 25 pct or more
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 27, 2013 / 7:14 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Kakuzi warns 2013 pretax to be down 25 pct or more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi Ltd warned on Wednesday that its full-year 2013 earnings would be at least 25 percent lower than last year, citing falling black tea prices and lower avocado production.

Kakuzi, which also produces pineapples, had posted a full-year pretax profit of 479 million shillings in 2012, down 26 percent on the previous year.

Earlier this month, two other tea companies, Kapchorua and Williamson Tea, said they were concerned by falling prices at the weekly tea auction, amid increased tea production.

They said tea prices had hit a seven-year low at the end of September, down 30 percent on the same period a year before.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner in east Africa’s largest economy, alongside horticulture and tourism. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.