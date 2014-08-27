FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan grower Kakuzi half-year profit slumps 32 pct
August 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan grower Kakuzi half-year profit slumps 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi on Wednesday posted a 32-percent fall in pretax profit for the six months ended June to 76 million shillings ($860,700), mainly due to lower earnings from tea.

The company, which also grows pineapples and avocados and rears livestock, said it will be seeking similar full-year profit levels to last year, when it posted an annual pretax profit of 239 million shillings.

Kakuzi blamed the half-year profit slump on lower tea prices and “increased cost charges to revenue on Macadamia (nuts) as early planted fields come to maturity”.

The company said earnings per share fell to 2.50 shillings from 3.94 shillings in first half of 2013, and recommended no interim dividend be paid. (1 US dollar = 88.3000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Keiron Henderson)

