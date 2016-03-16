FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Kakuzi 2015 pretax profit up 228 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi said on Wednesday its 2015 pretax profit rose 228 percent to 764.45 million Kenyan shillings ($7.54 million), helped by increased sales and a weaker shilling.

Kakuzi, which produces tea, pineapples, avocados and macadamia nuts, said in a statement total revenue jumped 47 percent to 2.48 billion shillings.

“The improved profit ... was driven to some extent by the weather conditions as well as favourable market demand for our main export products,” it said in a statement.

“The weakening Kenyan shilling also worked in our favour as well as the fact that we could take advantage of high interest rates with our strong cash position.”

Kenya is the world’s number one exporter of black tea and the commodity is a major foreign exchange earner for East Africa’s biggest economy, alongside horticulture and tourism.

Kakuzi said its earnings per share shot up to 26.92 shillings from 8.17 shillings in 2014, and said it would pay a dividend of 5.00 shillings per share, up from 3.75 shillings. ($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
