UPDATE 1-Kenya Commercial Bank picks Oigara as new CEO
#Africa
November 29, 2012

2 Min Read

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank’s new chief executive Joshua Oigara promised to stick to the bank’s long-term growth plan after being named on Thursday as a replacement for Martin Oduor-Otieno, who leaves early next year.

“The bank has been going through a long-term strategy which will continue,” Oigara said, adding they would focus on expanding into new markets in east, central and southern Africa.

Oigara, who holds a masters in business administration from an Australian university, joined east Africa’s largest bank by assets a year ago from Bamburi Cement, where he was the Group Finance Director.

Musa Ndeto, the bank’s chairman, told a news conference that both executives will work together before Oigara starts a four-year renewable contract on the first of January.

KCB’s asset base stood at 371.6 billion shillings ($4.32 billion)in September this year, from 322.5 billion shillings in the first nine months of 2011, and from 330.71 billion shillings at the end of 2011.

“This appointment will add fresh impetus to the implementation of the bank’s strategy,” said Judd Murigi, an analyst at African Alliance.

The announcement was made after the Nairobi Stock Exchange was closed. KCB shares fell 2.7 percent to end at 27.50 shillings on the day, having lost 8.3 percent this week due to what market participants said was market chatter about Oduor-Otieno’s departure.

Ndeto, the chairman of the board, rejected the claims that the drop in share price was linked to the transition at the top of the bank.

“This bank is an institution with structures. It doesn’t hang on one person,” he said.

Shares of KCB, which is a blue chip at the Kenyan bourse, are some of the best performing in the market this year, having gained more than 60 percent at their late October peak of 30.75 shillings each, on the back of higher earnings. ($1=86.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mike Nesbit)

