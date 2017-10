NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank named Joshua Oigara as its new chief executive officer, to replace Martin Oduor-Otieno, the bank said on Thursday.

“The two of them will work together to make sure there is a smooth handover and then Martin will leave,” the bank’s chairman, Musa Ndeto told a news conference without giving any timeline. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)