Kenya's KCB Bank posts 17 pct profit growth in 2013
February 27, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's KCB Bank posts 17 pct profit growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB Bank posted a 17 percent jump in pretax profit to 20.1 billion shillings ($232.37 million), boosted by a strong performance from its Kenyan business.

The lender, which is the largest by assets in the country, said its net interest income rose 8 percent to 32.98 billion shillings.

It operates in the greater east Africa region including South Sudan. It proposed a dividend of 2 shillings per share. ($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

