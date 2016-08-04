FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's KCB Group says H1 pretax profit up 14 percent
#Financials
August 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Kenya's KCB Group says H1 pretax profit up 14 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - KCB Group, Kenya's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose by 14 percent to 15.1 billion shillings ($149.1 million), with most of it coming from its home market.

The bank said on its Twitter account Kenya contributed 14 billion shillings of the profit.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said net interest income rose 16 percent to 22.53 billion shillings in the first half.

$1 = 101.2800 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
