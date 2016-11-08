FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 10 months ago

Kenya's KCB Group's nine-month pretax profit jumps 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kenya's Group said on Tuesday said its pretax profit rose 18 percent to 22.94 billion shillings ($225.79 million) in the first nine months of this year from the same period a year ago, helped by a strong performance in its Kenyan business.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan and Uganda, said net interest income from its Kenyan operation rose at a faster pace. ($1 = 101.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
