4 months ago
Kenya's KCB starts cutting jobs to save 2 bln shillings per year
April 20, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 4 months ago

Kenya's KCB starts cutting jobs to save 2 bln shillings per year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group, the country's biggest lender by assets, has invited its employees to apply for a voluntary early retirement programme, to save an estimated 2 billion shillings ($19.36 million), it said on Thursday.

The firm, which also operates in five neighbouring countries, had said earlier it would cut an unspecified number of jobs, mainly due to technological changes and the capping of commercial rates in Kenya last September. ($1 = 103.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Adrian Croft)

