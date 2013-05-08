FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya's KCB bank says Q1 pretax profit up 26 pct
May 8, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya's KCB bank says Q1 pretax profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

NAIROBI, May 8 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , east Africa’s largest bank by assets, reported first-quarter pretax profit up 26 percent on last year at 4.3 billion shillings ($51 million).

Net interest income grew 6 percent to 7.4 billion shillings while the share of profit from subsidiaries in the region jumped 51 percent to 600 million shillings, KCB said in a statement.

Businesses in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan contributed 14 percent of total profit, in line with the management’s target.

“As we look ahead into the next nine months, the economic prospects look strong,” Chairman Musa Ndeto said, citing the peaceful passage of a presidential election in Kenya, good rainfall and stable inflation and foreign exchange rates.

Provision for bad debts dropped by a little more than a quarter, the bank said.

Its shares are up 40 percent this year, outperforming the main NSE-20 share index, which is up 18 percent. ($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
