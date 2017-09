NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB bank group first-quarter pretax profit rose 31 percent to 5.6 billion shillings ($64.44 million) from the same period last year, the bank said on Wednesday.

Net interest income grew 13 percent to 8.3 billion shillings. Earnings per share rose to 5.2 shillings compared with 4.1 shillings a year ago. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)