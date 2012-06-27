RPT-KenolKobil optimistic of deal with Puma Energy

(Repeats to add codes)

NAIROBI, June 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil is confident that Switzerland-based Puma Energy’s bid to take it over will be completed, it said on Wednesday, a day after its workers went to court to block the deal.

The employees asked the country’s Industrial Court to block the deal, saying the new owners could restructure the firm and fire them. Hearing of the suit will start on June 29.

“The company remains cautiously optimistic that a transaction with Puma Energy will materialise,” KenolKobil said in a statement.

It said that the ongoing due diligence for the deal was expected to be completed next month, adding that both parties had jointly approached regulators for approvals.

Shares in KenolKobil have rallied by just over a quarter since they were re-admitted to the bourse for trading last week, jumping to 15.70 shillings ($0.19) each, as investors speculated that Puma’s offer price could value it upwards.

Puma’s offer is expected to be unveiled after due diligence is completed. KenolKobil, whose shares were suspended from trading in early May after the deal was announced, has downstream operations in 10 African countries.

Investors say the energy sector in Kenya has turned red hot after the discovery of oil in the north of the country in March this year. The discovery followed others in the region, including in neighbouring Uganda.

Earlier this month KenolKobil issued a profit warning for the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and high financing costs.

Puma Energy is a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer. ($1=84.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mike Nesbit)