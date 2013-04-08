Kenya's KenolKobil says suffers 9 bln shilling loss in 2012

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil posted an 8.96 billion shilling ($105.66 million) pretax loss in 2012 from a 4.93 billion shilling profit the previous year, it said on Monday.

“The most significant impact on performance came from realised foreign exchange loss of 4.2 billion shillings during the year,” KenolKobil said, citing hedging contracts entered in late 2011.

The company posted a profit warning in March. ($1 = 84.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)