FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's KenolKobil says suffers 9 bln shilling loss in 2012
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 8, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya's KenolKobil says suffers 9 bln shilling loss in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil posted an 8.96 billion shilling ($105.66 million) pretax loss in 2012 from a 4.93 billion shilling profit the previous year, it said on Monday.

“The most significant impact on performance came from realised foreign exchange loss of 4.2 billion shillings during the year,” KenolKobil said, citing hedging contracts entered in late 2011.

The company posted a profit warning in March. ($1 = 84.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.