Kenya's KenolKobil H1 pretax profit jumps 299 pct on cost cuts
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's KenolKobil H1 pretax profit jumps 299 pct on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil reported a 299 percent jump in first half pretax profit to 795 million shillings ($9.01 million), largely due to cost savings.

KenolKobil, which operates in several regional countries including Ethiopia, said in a statement the profits to the end of June had risen as a result of cutting its financing, operating and staff costs, an exercise it started in 2013.

1 US dollar = 88.2000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
