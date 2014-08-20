Kenya's KenolKobil H1 pretax profit jumps 299 pct on cost cuts

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil reported a 299 percent jump in first half pretax profit to 795 million shillings ($9.01 million), largely due to cost savings.

KenolKobil, which operates in several regional countries including Ethiopia, said in a statement the profits to the end of June had risen as a result of cutting its financing, operating and staff costs, an exercise it started in 2013.