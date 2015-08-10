FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's KenolKobil H1 2015 pretax profit rises up 69 percent
August 10, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya's KenolKobil H1 2015 pretax profit rises up 69 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil said on Monday its first half 2015 pretax profit had risen 69 percent to 1.35 billion shillings ($13.36 million) as the cost of servicing its loans fell.

It said in a statement total sales fell to 34.9 billion shillings from 43.2 billion shillings, while the cost of sales dropped to 31.9 billion shillings from 40.63 billion shillings.

KenolKobil, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Burundi, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo, said finance costs fell to 379.5 million shillings from 669.33 million shillings.

$1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by Louise Heavens

