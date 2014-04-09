Kenya's KenolKobil swings to full-year profit

NAIROBI, April 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KenolKobil said on Wednesday it had swung into a 564 million shilling ($6.51 million) pretax profit for last year from a loss of 8.9 bln shillings previously, helped by a reduction in exchange rate losses and falling operating costs.

The oil marketer said its exchange rate losses fell 98 percent to 105.3 million shillings from 2012, while operating costs fell 43 percent to 3.37 billion shillings.