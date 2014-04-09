FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's KenolKobil swings to full-year profit
April 9, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya's KenolKobil swings to full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 9 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KenolKobil said on Wednesday it had swung into a 564 million shilling ($6.51 million) pretax profit for last year from a loss of 8.9 bln shillings previously, helped by a reduction in exchange rate losses and falling operating costs.

The oil marketer said its exchange rate losses fell 98 percent to 105.3 million shillings from 2012, while operating costs fell 43 percent to 3.37 billion shillings.

$1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

