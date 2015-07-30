FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Airways picks Afrexim Bank to lead capital raising, loan
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya Airways picks Afrexim Bank to lead capital raising, loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways has chosen Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to advise it on a capital raising plan and to arrange a $200 million bridging loan, Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze said on Thursday.

The carrier, part-owned by AirFrance-KLM, has faced rising debts associated with new plane purchases while Kenya’s tourism sector, a key source of passengers, has slumped in the wake of a spate of Islamist militant attacks. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

