Kenya's KCB group says Q1 2015 pretax profit up 12 pct
May 6, 2015 / 5:27 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's KCB group says Q1 2015 pretax profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 6 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank group’s first-quarter 2015 pretax profit rose 12 percent to 6.23 billion shillings ($65.54 million) from the same period last year, helped by higher interest income, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank’s net loans and advances to customers rose to 297.03 billion shillings from 233.78 billion shillings, which resulted in an 11 percent rise in net interest income to 9.26 billion shillings. ($1 = 95.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)

