Kenya's KCB to seek shareholder approval for $98.8 mln cash call

NAIROBI, April 7 (Reuters) - KCB Group Limited, Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, will seek shareholder approval to raise up to 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($98.8 million) through a rights issue.

It said in March it would issue also issue a yet to be determined amount of debt to boost capital.

It said shareholders will vote on the planned rights issue on April 29 at the bank’s annual general meeting.

The bank, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, posted a pretax profit of 26.5 billion shillings in 2015, up 12 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 101.2100 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Thomas)