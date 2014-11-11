UPDATE 1-Kenyan bank KCB's nine-month profit up 17 pct

(Adds detail, CEO quote, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan bank KCB posted a 17 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 17.7 billion shillings ($197.10 million), driven by sharp growth in fees and commission, it said on Tuesday.

East Africa’s largest commercial bank, which operates from Tanzania to South Sudan, said that net interest income grew by 6 percent, while its foreign exchange income was up 20 percent.

Fees and commission at Kenya’s largest lender by assets rose 20 percent to 9.1 billion shillings from 7.6 billion shillings. The group extended loans worth 264.3 billion shillings during the period, up 17 percent from a year ago.

“Access to finance remains a key challenge for many enterprises in the region across sectors. By increasing access to financing for these businesses, we help unlock their growth” Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said in a statement.

KCB’s international business also reported improved performance despite setbacks from the crisis in South Sudan. It opened two new branches in the war-ravaged country this month in what it described as a sign of confidence in the South Sudan market.

Oigara has said previously that KCB was studying the possibility of entering new markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Somalia and Zambia. (1 US dollar = 89.8000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by David Goodman)