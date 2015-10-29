FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's KCB says pretax profit up 10 pct in Jan-Sept
October 29, 2015

Kenya's KCB says pretax profit up 10 pct in Jan-Sept

NAIROBI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kenya Commercial Bank Group said on Thursday its pretax profit rose 10 percent to 19.4 billion shillings ($191.1 million) in the first nine months of this year, helped by higher net interest income.

The bank, which has operations across east Africa from Tanzania to South Sudan, said net interest income grew 10 percent to 28.4 billion shillings.

It said in a statement the government of Ethiopia had given it a go-ahead to open a representative office on the Horn of Africa nation. ($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
