FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya Reinsurance H1 pretax profit rises 40 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2012 / 5:34 AM / in 5 years

Kenya Reinsurance H1 pretax profit rises 40 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corporation said on Friday its first-half pretax profit in 2012 rose 40 percent to 1.44 billion Kenyan shillings, lifted by growth in investment income and gross premiums that outpaced claims paid out.

The reinsurer said in unaudited financial statements for the period ending June 30 that gross premiums rose to 3.36 billion shillings from 2.74 billion shillings in the same period in 2011, while investment income was up 40 percent to 979.4 million shillings.

Gross claims rose to 1.59 billion shillings from 1.14 billion shillings, while earnings per share rose to 1.92 shillings from 1.41 shillings.

It did not recommend payment of any interim dividends.

Earlier this year, Kenya Reinsurance said it was targeting 15-20 percent growth in both revenue and profit this year, with its biggest challenge coming from managing its investment portfolio, where income dropped last year.

Its total assets rose to 21.03 billion shillings from 19.1 billion shillings at the end of 2011. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.