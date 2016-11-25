FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan ride-hailing app Little may expand into Nigeria or Uganda
November 25, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Kenyan ride-hailing app Little may expand into Nigeria or Uganda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kenyan ride-hailing app Little, which is backed by telecoms operator Safaricom, is considering expansion into Nigeria or Uganda in the first quarter of 2017, the chief executive of its parent firm said.

Little was launched by Safaricom and Nairobi software firm Craft Silicon in July to compete with Uber.

"We plan to go by the first quarter of next year. Most probably it will be either Nigeria or Uganda. We are thinking of one of the two countries," Kamal Budhabhatti, chief executive of Craft Silicon, told Reuters.

He said the service was growing, with customers booking more rides, but that the service was still not making money. He did not provide numbers.

The Business Daily newspaper reported on Friday that Little had cuts its prices to the lowest in the country.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

