LPC-Kenya mandates four banks for syndicated loan

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Kenya has mandated four banks to lead a loan of up to US$1bn, bankers said on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank have been appointed to arrange the loan, one of the bankers said.

A bank meeting will be held in Nairobi on Thursday.

In December, banks submitted bids in response to a request from Kenya for loans or bonds totalling up to US$1bn.

It is expected that some of the loan will be taken out by bonds, the banker said.

A number of lenders already have Kenyan sovereign exposure via a US$750m two-year syndicated loan that the sovereign signed with a group of 26 lenders in December 2015.

That loan, which was arranged by Citigroup, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered, paid a margin of 520bp over Libor and was increased from a launch target of US$600m. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)