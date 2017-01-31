LPC-Kenya's syndicated loan delayed-bankers

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Kenyan government's efforts to raise an internationally syndicated loan has been delayed by uncertainty surrounding a second US$250m loan made by The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (PTA Bank) to the sovereign, bankers close to the situation said.

Banks submitted bids in response to a request from Kenya in December for bonds or loans totalling up to US$1bn, and earlier this month the government mandated Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank to lead a loan that is expected to total around US$800m.

The confusion has arisen because there is uncertainty about whether the US$250m provided by PTA Bank will be syndicated to the market or not. If it is offered to banks, it could have significant consequences for the four lenders looking to syndicate the larger loan, bankers said.

There is only a relatively small pool of banks available to lend to Kenya, and bankers say that lenders would only be able to lend to one of the two loans, but not both, because of exposure issues.

"The deal with PTA is confusing all of us. We thought it was a bilateral and not a market transaction. You cannot have two transactions in the market at the same time. It will not necessarily stop the deal but it raises serious questions," said one banker.

Until lenders receive clarification of what will happen with the PTA loan, the situation has now reached a 'stalemate', a second banker said.

"If PTA syndicates at the same time [as the larger loan] it complicates the whole process. None of the arranging banks would have proposed what they proposed if they knew the existence of the other syndication," another banker said.

Subsequent bank meetings to discuss the loan, including one which took place in Nairobi on January 19 and another on January 30, did not clarify the situation, the bankers said.

"It is frustrating that an African sovereign is behaving like this. It was a fantastically run RFP (request for proposals) process - clear and transparent -- and then this happens. It doesn't make sense," the third banker said.

PTA Bank and the Kenyan government did not respond to requests for comment by telephone and by email.

Kenyan economic growth is expected to slip to 5.7% in 2017 from about 5.9% in 2016, the central bank said on Tuesday. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)