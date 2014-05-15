FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya secures payment extension for $600 mln loan
May 15, 2014

Kenya secures payment extension for $600 mln loan

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - Kenya won a three-month extension on a $600 million syndicated loan after its debut Eurobond was delayed, a senior Treasury official said on Thursday.

The east African nation took out the two-year loan at an interest rate of 7 percent in 2012 to fund development.

Underwritten by Citigroup, Standard Chartered and Standard Bank, the loan was due for full repayment on May 16.

“What we have done is just to extend the repayment... by another three months as we continue discussions on the sovereign bond,” Kamau Thuge, the Finance Ministry’s principal secretary, told Reuters.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair, John Stonestreet

