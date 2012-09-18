FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Textbook cuts hit Kenyan publisher Longhorn
September 18, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Textbook cuts hit Kenyan publisher Longhorn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan publisher Longhorn said it swung to a pretax loss of 25.9 million shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June 30th after governments slashed funding for textbooks.

The company, which publishes and distributes school books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi, reported a pretax profit of 213.1 million shillings last year.

High inflation and sharp depreciation in the shilling last year had forced the Kenyan government to re-direct funds to other priorities, the company said in a statement On Tuesday.

But falling inflation and stronger economic growth would improve results this year, it added. “These developments should see more textbook funds being released by the government,” the company added.

Longhorn, Kenya’s first listed book publisher, began trading on Kenya’s Alternative Investment Market Segment in May.

Governments generally accounted for 80 percent of textbook purchases, Longhorn said.

$1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough

