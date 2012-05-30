FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Longhorn shares debut higher at 20 shillings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Longhorn shares debut higher at 20 shillings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Kenyan publisher Longhorn debuted on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) at 20 shillings ($0.23) on Wednesday, up 43 percent from its 14 shilling listing price, though traders said it could end the day lower.

The publisher, which mainly publishes and distributes school text books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi, listed 58.5 million existing shares by introduction on the Alternative Investment Market Segment.

At 0808 GMT, its shares traded at 20 shillings, but traders said bids were starting to come in below the listing price.

With 807 million shillings ($9.4 million) in assets, the firm said its revenue for the full-year ended June 2011 doubled to 1.1 billion shillings.

“Listing on the NSE makes us better positioned to guarantee sustained growth through diversification of products and venturing into new markets such as South Sudan and southern Africa,” Janet Njoroge, Longhorn’s managing director, told a news conference.

Longhorn Kenya Limited is the first book publisher to be listed on the Nairobi bourse and the second company to list by introduction after infrastructure investment firm TransCentury debuted in July. ($1 = 85.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.