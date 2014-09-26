FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan publisher Longhorn sees pretax profits slip
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 26, 2014 / 7:23 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan publisher Longhorn sees pretax profits slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan book publisher Longhorn said on Friday pretax profit slipped 2.7 percent to 147 million shillings ($1.7 million) in the year through June, saying it faced heavy distribution costs as it sought to build its brand in regional markets.

The company said its strategy to boost export volumes, provide quality learning materials for schools and expand its product range would help sales growth and profitability in future.

Revenue in the year to June climbed 35 percent to 1.40 billion shillings, helped by exports to Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as sales in Kenya. Export sales amounted to 36.5 percent of total revenue, it said.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 1.20 shillings per share. (1 US dollar = 89.2000 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Edith Honan and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.