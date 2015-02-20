Kenyan publisher Longhorn's profit up 16 pct in first-half

NAIROBI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan book publisher Longhorn reported first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent as lower costs offset a drop in sales, it said on Friday.

Profit for the firm that specialises in text books for schools was 49.7 million shillings ($544,061) during the six months that ended December, up from 43 million shillings the previous year.

Revenue dipped 5 percent to 531 million shillings as a value-added tax (VAT) on books and additional duty on paper curbed demand for its products. ($1 = 91.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)