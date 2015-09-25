FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Longhorn full-year pretax profit drops 34 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
September 25, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's Longhorn full-year pretax profit drops 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Kenyan book publisher Longhorn said on Friday its pretax profit for the full year to June dropped 34 percent to 96.92 million shillings ($919,545), hurt by falling revenues due to slowed performance of its Ugandan and Tanzanian subsidiaries.

The company, which also operates in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda, said in a statement its sales fell to 848.4 million shillings from 1.4 billion shillings in the full year to June 2014.

Its earnings per share fell to 0.7 shillings from 0.93 shillings, and it recommended a final dividend per share of 0.15 shillings, down from 1.20 shillings in the year0ago period. ($1 = 105.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.