FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya stockbrokers back down on threat to stop trading
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya stockbrokers back down on threat to stop trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on new tax)

NAIROBI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan stockbrokers said they would resume business as normal on Friday after backing away from a threat to stop trading for a month due to a court case involving the reintroduction of a capital gains tax, their association said.

Kenya implemented a 5 percent capital gains tax in January that investors say could affect investment in equities, property and the country’s nascent oil and mining sectors.

“In the interest of maintaining the sanctity and stability of the capital markets in Kenya, the Council of KASIB has further resolved that they shall not suspend trading services,” the brokers’ association, known as KASIB, said in a statement distributed by the regulator, the Capital Markets Authority.

The brokers’ association filed a case in court, asking for the lifting of the tax on traded shares. The brokers are also upset by a requirement that they deduct capital gains tax on traded stocks on behalf of the state. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.