Kenya's central bank says in market to mop up 6 bln shillings
December 4, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's central bank says in market to mop up 6 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Thursday it had offered 6 billion shillings ($66.52 million) in repurchase agreements (repo) to mop up excess liquidity from the market.

The overnight lending rate for banks fell for the fifth consecutive day to 6.6025 percent on Wednesday, indicating increased liquidity, Reuters data showed.

Excess liquidity typically exerts pressure on the shilling, weakening the currency as it makes it slightly cheaper for banks to buy dollars.

1 US dollar = 90.2000 Kenyan shilling Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia

