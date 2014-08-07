FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's central bank says in market to inject 15 bln shillings
August 7, 2014

Kenya's central bank says in market to inject 15 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kenya said on Thursday it planned to inject 15 billion shillings ($170.94 million) into the money markets, aimed at alleviating tight liquidity that has led to rising interbank lending rates. .

On Wednesday it injected the same amount at a weighted average rate of 13.782 percent, after receiving bids for 30 billion shillings for the 13 billion shillings it had originally aimed to inject using reverse repurchase agreements.

1 US dollar = 87.7500 Kenyan shilling Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

