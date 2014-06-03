FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank says seeking to mop up 15 bln shillings
June 3, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya central bank says seeking to mop up 15 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 3 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central banks sought to drain 15 billion shillings ($170.94 million) of excess liquidity from the money market on Tuesday by using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits (TADS).

The bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the money market since last year, which has lent support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Lough)

