Kenya central bank says in market to mop up 10 bln shillings

NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank sought to drain 10 billion Kenyan shillings ($114 million) of excess liquidity from the money market on Wednesday by using repurchase agreements and term auction deposits.

The bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the money market since last year, which has lent support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Edmund Blair)