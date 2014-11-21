FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank sells dollars to support shilling - traders
November 21, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya central bank sells dollars to support shilling - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank intervened on Friday to sell dollars for the second day in a row, which helped strengthen the shilling from near three-year lows, traders said.

By 0805, the shilling was quoted at 89.75/95, compared with 90.10/30 earlier in the session. The central bank intervened on Thursday and last week as well, on both occasions coming in when the shilling was around the 90.30-level.

“They are in the market,” said one trader at a commercial bank, adding the bank was offering dollars. Another trader also confirmed the central bank intervention. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)

