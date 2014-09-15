FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank says in the market to mop up 20 bln shillings
September 15, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya central bank says in the market to mop up 20 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank said on
Monday it was seeking to mop up 20 billion shillings ($224.77
million) of excess liquidity in term auction deposits (TADs) and
repurchase agreements (repos). 
    The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity
since last year, and this is the eighth trading session in a row
it has taken such action. Draining excess liquidity supports the
shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.
   (1 US dollar = 88.9800 Kenyan shilling)

 (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by George Obulutsa)

