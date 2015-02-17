Kenyan central bank seeks to mop up 10 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank sought to mop up 10 billion shillings ($109 million) from the market on Tuesday using term auction deposits and repurchase agreements (repo).

The weighted average interest rate for banks borrowing on the overnight market fell for the sixth straight session to 5.8900 percent on Monday from 5.8990 percent on Friday.

Excessive liquidity makes it cheaper for banks to hold long dollar positions, putting pressure on the shilling.