Kenya central bank offers longer reverse repos to lenders

NAIROBI, April 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank offered banks 10 billion shillings ($99 million) in 28-days reverse repos, moving away from its usual seven-day reverse repos.

On Sunday, the bank said it would offer liquidity support to any lender starved of funding after a third commercial bank was put into receivership in nine months, rattling depositors who rushed to withdraw cash from small banks.

“It means there are concerns about lending in the horizontal repo market for banks and the central bank is providing liquidity for longer,” said a fixed income trader.