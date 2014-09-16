FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank says in market to mop up 10 bln shillings
September 16, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya central bank says in market to mop up 10 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Tuesday it was seeking to mop up 10 billion shillings ($112.49 million) of excess liquidity in term auction deposits (TADs) and repurchase agreements (repos).

The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity since last year, and this is the ninth trading session in a row it has taken such action. Draining excess liquidity supports the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.

1 US dollar = 88.9000 Kenyan shilling Editing by James Macharia

