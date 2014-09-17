FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya central bank says in market to mop up 6 bln shillings
September 17, 2014

Kenya central bank says in market to mop up 6 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Wednesday it was seeking to mop up 6 billion shillings ($67.42 million) of excess liquidity in repurchase agreements and term auction deposits. CBK04

The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity since last year, and this was the tenth trading session in a row it has taken such action.

The bank drained 3.4 billion shillings in excess liquidity on Tuesday from the money market, having tendered for 10 billion shillings. Draining excess liquidity supports the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.

1 US dollar = 89.0000 Kenyan shilling Editing by James Macharia

