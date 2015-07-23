FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan forex market, bourse cut Friday trading hours as Obama visits
July 23, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Kenyan forex market, bourse cut Friday trading hours as Obama visits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - Trading hours on Kenya’s stock and foreign exchange markets will be shortened on Friday due to President Barack Obama’s visit to East Africa’s biggest economy, traders and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said.

Trading of shares and bonds at the bourse will stop at 0900 GMT instead of 1200 GMT, the NSE said in a statement.

The Foreign exchange traders’ organisation ACI-Kenya said trade will end at 1000 GMT, instead of the usual 1330 GMT.

Major roads into the capital are expected to be shut down ahead of Obama’s visit. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

