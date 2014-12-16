Kenyan shilling holds steady, cushioned by remittance inflows

NAIROBI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, with remittances from Kenyans abroad offsetting dollar demand from corporates.

The shilling was quoted at 90.60/70 to the dollar at 0700 GMT, unchanged from Monday’s close.

“We’ve been seeing more corporate demand (for dollars) as companies make final orders ahead of the Christmas break. But as we approach the Christmas break we also see improved (dollar) flows coming in from Kenyans’ overseas,” said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad -- or remittances -- is one of the country’s main sources of foreign exchange.

Kenya received remittances worth $1.06 billion in the first nine months of this year, compared with $951 million in the same period in 2013, according to central bank data.

A second trader at a Nairobi-based commercial Bank said traders were waiting to see if there was any intervention from the central bank.

The shilling has hovered in recent weeks around three-year lows, due in part to dollar demand from importers, prompting interventions by the central bank, the latest being last week.

