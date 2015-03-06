Kenyan shilling steady, inflows for March bond sale to help

NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling held steady on Friday, with traders saying they expect it to strengthen on hard currency inflows from foreign investors preparing to buy an infrastructure bond this month. At 0755 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.10/20 to the dollar, from Thursday's close of 91.05/15. Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($274 million) on March 25. "The bond auction might be huge in terms of foreign investment interest, and we could potentially see a lot of dollars flowing through to the market," said a trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya. "That could trigger an attack on the 91 psychological level," the trader said. One trader at a commercial bank said the market was expecting foreign uptake of the bond to be around 60 percent. The shilling has in the past week also received support from regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)