Kenya's shilling steady as dollar demand eases, seen rangebound

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling held steady on Tuesday as dollar demand eased, with traders expecting the currency to trade in a tight range although it could come under pressure from a stronger dollar. At 0730 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.40/50 to the dollar, the same as Monday's close. "We expect to see it start retracing back (strengthening) in the next few sessions because corporate demand still remains muted, especially with the diminished demand from the oil and energy sector on the back of reduced crude prices," said a trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya. "For now, it could remain under pressure in line with the global trends. But ultimately we expect it to recover." Crude prices have taken a steep fall since last June, reducing the amount oil firms require for their imports. Traders also said they were looking out for action from the central bank. Over the last week, the shilling has received support from regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. Mopping up excess liquidity makes it more costly to hold dollars, which partly lends support to the shilling. "We await the central bank moves in mopping up," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. Traders said this week they expect to see the shilling stay in the 91.00/50 range this week. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)