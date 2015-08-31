FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling weakens on heavy dollar demand; stocks up
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling weakens on heavy dollar demand; stocks up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Kenyan shilling weakens to 104.00./10 to the dollar
    * Stocks up; Safaricom gains
    * Greater volume of bonds traded

    NAIROBI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened against the dollar on Monday as telecom and energy
companies snapped up the U.S. currency to meet their regular
end-month demands. 
    At the 1330 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 104.00./10 to the dollar, from Friday's close of 103.80/90.
    "We have some heavy corporate end-month demand," one
Nairobi-based trader said.
    The shilling has also come under pressure from global market
turmoil, with foreign investors withdrawing funds from emerging
markets.
    The shilling, down 15 percent against the dollar this year, 
has been under pressure from the dollar's strength, Kenya's high
current account deficit and poor tourism inflows after a spate
of attacks by Somalia al Shabaab insurgents.
    "We expect it to weaken from the continuing imbalance of
demand and supply locally," the trader said. "If we break 104
convincingly, then 105 is in sight this week." 
    The NSE 20 index closed 75.92 points higher at 4176.59
points. Shares for the telecom Safaricom, the biggest stock on
the bourse by market capitalisation, were up .25 shillings to
close at 14.40 shillings per share.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.3
billion shillings were traded, compared with 389 million
shillings on Friday.

               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Edith Honan; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.