UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling falls, shares edge down led by StanChart
March 15, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling falls, shares edge down led by StanChart

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling seen firming due to tight liquidity
    * Investors exit Standard Chartered on lower dividend

 (Updates with close, adds shares)	
    By Duncan Miriri and Beatrice Gachenge	
    NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling
 slipped against the dollar on Thursday weighed by demand
for dollars from corporate customers, while shares fell for the
third straight day with Standard Chartered edging 3
percent lower.	
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 82.75/95 to the dollar, down from the previous day's
close of 82.20/40.	
    "The dollar is strong across the board. A bit of that has
fed into the shilling," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered. 	
    Traders said that in the days ahead an acute liquidity
squeeze and high yields on government securities were expected
to provide support to the shilling. 	
    The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill
 fell to 17.461 percent in an oversubscribed auction,
from 17.983 percent last week. 	
    The average interbank rate rose to 27.2 percent on
Wednesday, its highest since Dec 29 and up from 26.8 percent on
Tuesday. 	
    Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citi Kenya, said a
liquidity crunch had forced banks to trim their dollar positions
to fund local currency needs.    	
    On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index
 inched down 0.2 percent to close at 3,326.35 points,
with Standard Chartered leading the losers, shedding 2.9 percent
to end at 169 shillings.	
    Johnson Nderi, head of research at Suntra Investment said
investors were selling the stock after it cut its dividend
payout for the year to 11 shillings from 13.50 shillings while
announcing a 7 percent rise in pretax profit on Wednesday.	
    Internet service provider AccessKenya led the
gains with a 6.5 percent jump to 4.15 shillings a share, after
it swung back to profit in 2011 following a full year loss in
2010. 	
    "They held their own but the industry is getting to a new
competitive phase and they will have a lot of people snapping at
their heels," Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst
said, referring to telecom firms' expansion into data services.	
    In the bond market, securities worth 2.27 billion shillings
were traded, the Nairobi Securities Exchange said.      	
 ($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings)	
	
 (Editing by James Macharia)

