UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling dips on dollar short covering, stocks fall

* Shilling recovers slightly from intra-day low * Stocks extend fall to a fifth straight day (Adds background, fresh quotes, stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, March 16 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling slid on Friday on interbank covering of short dollar and on importers' pent-up demand for the U.S. currency, while stocks fell for the fifth straight day on profit-taking after rallying on strong full-year results. The shilling recovered some of its earlier losses, after falling nearly 1 percent to a one-month low, against the dollar on Friday on piled-up demand for the U.S. currency after electronic trading was disrupted in the country for two days. A cut in an inland fibre optic cable on Monday affected internet service providers and by Wednesday had interrupted normal trading of the commercial banks. At 1300 GMT, when the currency market closed, commercial banks quoted the local currency at 83.00/20 per dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 82.75/95. Earlier in the session, the shilling touched an intra-day low of 83.65 to the dollar, 0.8 percent weaker than the previous day. The shilling last traded around this level on Feb. 6 when it touched 83.90 to the dollar. "The initial fall was on interbank (dollar) short covering," said a trader. "It recouped merely on profit-taking." Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial bank of Africa, said reduced shilling liquidity at the start of a new cash reserve ratio cycle on March 15 and government disbursements, would put pressure on the local currency. The weighted average interbank rate eased on Thursday to 26.4 percent with 7.88 billion shillings ($95.23 million) borrowed among the commercial banks, down from 27.2 percent a day earlier. Traders said if the shilling broke its support level of 83.65 per dollar, it was likely to head to 84 to the dollar. "The high interest may be the only saving grace of the shilling because it makes holding long dollar positions costly," said Kinuthia. On the Nairobi bourse, the main NSE 20-Share Index was slightly down 0.2 percent to 3,318.95 points. The index shed a total of 2.43 percent this week. "Speculators are now leaving and strategic investors taking long term positions on value stocks," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. "The market also witnessed continued profit taking that caused pressure on the performance indices." Uchumi, the country's only listed supermarket chain, fell 5.5 percent to 9.40 shillings a share as investors took profits after the stock's good run over the last two weeks. Government and corporate bonds worth 2.42 billion shillings were trader up from 2.27 billion shillings on Thursday. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia, Ron Askew)