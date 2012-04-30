FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya shilling holds steady, data and rates eyed
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Kenya shilling holds steady, data and rates eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
held steady against the dollar on Monday as the market awaited
latest inflation data and a rate decision by the central bank's
monetary policy committee.     	
    At 0735 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
83.15/30, barely changed from Friday's close. April inflation
data is due later in the session ahead of an interest rate
decision on May 3. 	
    A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed year-on-year
inflation could ease slightly in April after falling
for four consecutive months, although a sharp fuel price
increase could curb the drop. 	
    The minimal drop in inflation would leave policymakers
little option but to keep interest rates on hold.	
    "Most of that information has been priced in," said a trader
from a commercial bank.	
    The shilling has been pretty stable this year after the
central bank raised its policy rate by 11 percentage points to
18 percent in the final quarter of last year, lifting the local
currency from record depths hit last October.	
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
   	
    	
	
	
    	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Patrick Graham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.